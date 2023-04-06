World Health Day: Sleep problem? Check out Neend app on Google PlayStore
Neend app was a product of the pandemic. Former IIT Bombay alumnus, Surbhi Jain came up with it after dealing with sleep-related issues caused by COVID-19.
Bangalore-based Neend addresses sleep-related problems and offers stories, soothing sleep sounds, meditation, and more in regional languages.
The purpose of the app is to ensure that users enjoy seven to eight hours of sound sleep.
The app is on Google Play Store and it has over 100K downloads and 15 Mn+ YouTube views.
The Neend App can guide you to getting a great sleep experience.
It has helped 90 percent of its users experience better sleep quality. It can help users fall asleep in under 15 minutes.
Neend App's core USP is the extensive content library of stories, music and meditations.
The biggest differentiator for Neend’s content is that it is available in vernacular languages (Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu).
It is in sync with local Indian context in addition to the English content.
This allows Non-English speakers as well as those who have English as their second language, to consume content passively before sleeping.
Surbhi Jain hails from Lawa, a small town in Rajasthan.