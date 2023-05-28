Worried about app permissions on your phone? Change them this way
Photo Credit: Pexels
Whenever you download an app, it asks for certain permissions. If the app is official, it will probably be safe to grant some permissions. However, there are millions of fake apps and apps with malware that hackers have distributed on Google Play Store, and this can be dangerous.
Photo Credit: Pexels
So, here is what you need to do while granting app permissions next time that you download one in order to stop hackers from stealing your money and data.
Photo Credit: Pexels
When to grant permission: You can allow some apps to use various features on your phone, such as your camera or contacts list.
Photo Credit: Pexels
How it works: An app will send a notification to ask for permission to use features on your phone, which you can Allow or Deny. You can also change permissions for a single app or by permission type in your phone's Settings.
Photo Credit: Pexels
I. How to change app permissions: 1. On your phone, open the Settings app and tap on Apps.
Photo Credit: Pexels
2. Tap the app you want to change. If you can't find it, tap See all apps. Then, choose your app. Tap Permissions.
Photo Credit: Pexels
3. If you allowed or denied any permissions for the app, you’ll find them here.
Photo Credit: Pexels
4. To change a permission setting, tap it, then choose Allow or Don't allow.
Photo Credit: Pexels
II. For location, camera, and microphone permissions you can opt for:
1. All the time (Location only): The app can use the permission at any time, even when you’re not using the app.
Photo Credit: Pexels
2. Allow only while using the app: The app can use the permission only when you're using that app.
Photo Credit: Pexels
3. Ask every time: Every time you open the app, it'll ask to use the permission. It can use the permission until you’re done with the app.
Photo Credit: Pexels
4. Don't allow: The app cannot use the setting, even when you’re using the app.
Photo Credit: Pexels
III. You could change permissions based on their type
1. You can check which apps have the same permission setting. For example, you can check which apps have permission to view your calendar.
Photo Credit: Pexels
2. On your phone, open the Settings app.
3. Tap Privacy And then Permission manager. Tap a permission type.
Photo Credit: Pexels
4. If you allowed or denied permission to any apps, you’ll find them here.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
5. To change an app’s permission, tap the app, then choose your permission settings.