Wow! Buy Oppo Reno8 T priced at just Rs. 1999 now on Flipkart! Save MASSIVE 37000 (Oppo)

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Mar 23, 2023

Oppo Reno8 T can be yours for just Rs. 1999 today. (Flipkart)

You have an opportunity to save a massive Rs. 37000 on the Oppo Reno8 T on Flipkart. (Flipkart)

Check here

Flipkart is offering huge discount, exchange and bank offers on the device. (Flipkart)

Oppo Reno8 T (8GB+128GB) in Sunrise Gold worth Rs. 38999 is available at a discount of 30% for Rs. 26999. (HT Tech)

On availing the discount, you will be able to save flat Rs. 12000 on the phone. (Oppo)

Click here

To reduce the price of Oppo Reno8 T further, you can opt for exchange offer. (HT Tech)

Your old smartphone can fetch you up to Rs. 25000 further off, provided it is in a good condition. (HT Tech)

Both the discount and exchange offer can bring down the cost of Oppo Reno8 T price to mere Rs. 1999. (Oppo)

Here is what you will get for your money: Oppo Reno8 T houses a triple rear camera setup (108MP+2MP+2MP), along with a 32MP selfie camera. (Oppo)

The device runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and has a 4800mAh battery. (HT Tech)

Read More