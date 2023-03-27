Wow! Buy Samsung Galaxy A23 priced under Rs. 10000 on Amazon
Grab the Samsung Galaxy A23 with a huge price cut in this Amazon Deal. Read here to know how you can bring it home for a price lower than Rs. 10000. (Amazon)
Buy here
Amazon has announced an interesting deal on Samsung Galaxy A23. You can even get Galaxy A23 priced under Rs. 10000.
The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 17499. (Amazon)
This variant usually retails for Rs. 23990, which means there is a 27 percent discount on the device. (Amazon)
Product Page
Apart from the initial discount you also get several bank offers available to further reduce the price. (Amazon)
There is an instant discount of Rs. 1500 on Standard Chartered Credit Cards for a minimum purchase of Rs. 10000. (Amazon)
With the maximum bank offers, you will be able to get the phone at Rs. 15999. (Amazon)
If you wish to further reduce the cost of the smartphone, you can also consider exchanging your old smartphone, which is in good working condition. (Amazon)
The exchange offer can get you up to Rs. 16200 off on the phone. However, you may not get the full price, but still, a smartphone in good condition will easily let you get the Galaxy A23 for under Rs. 10000 after the exchange deal and bank offers. (Amazon)
The Galaxy A23 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate. (Samsung)
Check here
The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers up to 16GB of RAM with the RAM Plus feature. (Samsung)