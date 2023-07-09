Wow Deal! 42% discount! Nab Nokia C31 at just Rs. 6999, this way
Smartphone under Rs.7000? Yes, we are not kidding! This Amazon deal brings you an exclusive smartphone under Rs.7000.
Amazon is offering an amazing initial discount of 42% on Nokia C31.
According to the Amazon price listing the original price of Nokia C31 is Rs.11999.
But with the initial discount you can have it for just Rs. 6999 today on Amazon.
Amazon is also offering an exchange deal to further reduce the price of the smartphone.
On Amazon you get up to Rs.6600 off as an exchange offer where you just have to trade-in your old smartphone.
But, remember that the discount you will get depends on the resale value and the condition of the old smartphone which you will be trading-in.
Amazon also offers bank discounts which includes 5% Instant Discount up to Rs.250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs.1000.
Nokia C31 features a Lithium Polymer battery.
The device comes with special features such as Fingerprint Scanner, Rear Camera, Face Unlock and LED Flash.
With Nokia C31 you get a screen size of 6.51 inches.