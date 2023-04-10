Wow Deal! Buy iPhone 12 Mini for just 23999 with stellar Flipkart offer
Want to buy an iPhone but waiting for the price to fall enough to meet your budget? This iPhone 12 Mini deal could be perfect for you.
Flipkart is offering a discount of 14 percent on iPhone 12 Mini which means you can save Rs. 8901 as initial discount.
As per the Flipkart, the iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900, but the initial discount reduces it to just Rs. 50999.
You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by applying exchange deal and bank benefits offered by Flipkart.
Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 27000 off with the exchange offer on this Apple's 'Mini' iPhone.
To avail the exchange offer, you need to have an old smartphone in good condition with no damage.
It should be noted that the discounted amount allotted on exchange deals depends on the resale value of the device you are trading in.
If you can grab the maximum discount offered in the exchange deal, then the price of the iPhone 12 Mini drops to just Rs. 23999!
Lastly, Flipkart also offers several bank offers which helps you to further reduce the price of iPhone 12 Mini.
You can get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card and get 1 surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023.
The iPhone 12 Mini is powered by the A14 Bionic chip and features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR Display as well as an amazing 12MP dual camera system.