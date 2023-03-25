Wow deal! Grab Samsung Galaxy A14 priced at just Rs. 2499
Amazon has rolled out a huge price cut on Samsung Galaxy A14 5G; check the deal here. (Amazon)
Product Page
Amazon is offering a limited time deal on the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. (Amazon)
The phone was launched in January, 2023 and can now be availed with amazing offers enabling a massive price reduction. (Amazon)
The smartphone worth Rs. 22999 can be yours today priced at just Rs. 2499. Here is how to do it. (Amazon)
Buy here
Amazon is offering an initial discount of 9 percent on the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. (Amazon)
As per discount offered, the phone worth Rs. 22999 will then be available for Rs. 20999. (Amazon)
If you take the exchange offer and several bank offers, the price of the smartphone will fall further. (Amazon)
On Exchange, you can get up to Rs. 18500 off on the phone. To avail the exchange offer, you need to exchange an old smartphone in a good working condition. (Amazon)
If you get the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G by availing both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can be reduced to Rs. 2499. (Amazon)
Through bank offers you can reduce the price of the smartphone further. You get Rs. 1500 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. (Amazon)
Check here
The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G gets a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is powered by Exynos 1330 octa-core chipset. (Samsung)