Wow Deal! Grab Samsung Galaxy F14 for just Rs. 14490
Flipkart brings you an amazing deal where you can buy an excellent smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy F14 at a much lower price.
On Flipkart, you can get a 21 percent initial discount on Samsung Galaxy F14.
According to the Flipkart price listing, the original price of the smartphone is Rs. 18490.
After the initial discount the price of Samsung Galaxy F14 has been reduced to Rs. 14490.
Not just initial discount, Flipkart is also offering an exchange deal and bank offers to make the deal even sweeter.
On Flipkart you get up to Rs. 13850 off as an exchange offer.
Keep this in mind that the discounted amount depends on the resale value of the smartphone you trade-in.
You can get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card on Flipkart.
The smartphone also features One UI 5 based on Android 13,while Samsung will provide up to 2 generations of OS upgrades.
Galaxy F14 5G features a segment-only 6000 mAh battery that provides up to 2 days of battery life.
The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G comes with Exynos 1330 chipset, which is a segment-only 5nm processor.