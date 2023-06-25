Wow Deal! Grab Samsung Galaxy F14 for just Rs. 14490

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 25, 2023
Photo Credit: Samsung

 Flipkart brings you an amazing deal where you can buy an excellent smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy F14 at a much lower price.

Photo Credit: Samsung

On Flipkart, you can get a 21 percent initial discount on Samsung Galaxy F14.

Product Page
Photo Credit: Samsung

 According to the Flipkart price listing, the original price of the smartphone is Rs. 18490.

Photo Credit: Samsung

After the initial discount the price of Samsung Galaxy F14 has been reduced to Rs. 14490.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Not just initial discount, Flipkart is also offering an exchange deal and bank offers to make the deal even sweeter.

Photo Credit: Samsung

On Flipkart you get up to Rs. 13850 off as an exchange offer.

Photo Credit: Samsung

 Keep this in mind that the discounted amount depends on the resale value of the smartphone you trade-in.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

 You can get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card on Flipkart.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

The smartphone also features One UI 5 based on Android 13,while Samsung will provide up to 2 generations of OS upgrades.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Galaxy F14 5G features a segment-only 6000 mAh battery that provides up to 2 days of battery life.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

 The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G comes with Exynos 1330 chipset, which is a segment-only 5nm processor.  

Click here