Wow Deal! Grab Samsung Galaxy M13 priced at Just Rs. 599 against Rs. 14999

Initially. Amazon is offering a 27 % flat discount on Samsung Galaxy M13, making it available for Rs. 10999 against its original price of Rs. 14999. (SAMSUNG)
You can lower the price further with an exchange deal of up to Rs. 10400. The value of the exchange will depend on the device you are trading in. If you can get the full value from the exchange offer, you will only need to pay Rs. 599 for the smartphone and save a massive Rs. 14400.(Amazon)
It should be noted that you will get full value only if your smartphone is in good condition and its a big brand. Also, Amazon is providing a few bank offers which can further lower the price of the premium smartphone. (amazon)
10% Instant Discount up to INR 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transaction and more. (Amazon)
The premium smartphone has the Android 12, One UI Core 4 with a powerful Octa Core Processor. (Amazon)
The Samsung Galaxy M13 offer is for the 4GB of RAM and an internal storage of 64GB variant. The smartphone is available in the colour variation of Brown, Dark blue, Light green, Aqua green, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown. (Amazon)
As far as specs are concerned, then know that Samsung Galaxy M13 smartphone comes with a Triple Camera set-up of 50MP+5MP+2MP and 8MP Front Camera. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy M13 smartphone also comes with the 16.72 centimetres (6.6-inch) FHD+ LCD - infinity O Display and 401 PPI with 16M colour. (Samsung)