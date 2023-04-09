Wow! Grab Samsung Galaxy A14 price falls to Rs. 1049 from Rs. 18499; here is how to do it
Do not lose this golden opportunity to benefit from this lavish Amazon offer which presents you with a premium Samsung smartphone at a very cheap rate. Check out Samsung Galaxy A14 price cut details below.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Buy here
In this Amazon Deal you get an initial discount of 11 percent on the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The initial discount offered by Amazon makes the price of the smartphone fall to Rs. 16499 from its original price Rs. 18499.
Photo Credit: Samsung
You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by applying the exchange offer available on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Check here
Amazon is offering the exchange deal where you get up to Rs. 15450 off on the phone.
Photo Credit: Samsung
To get the benefit of this exchange deal all you need to do is exchange your old smartphone in a good working condition.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Keep this in mind that the discounted amount offered to you in the exchange deal depends on the resale value of the old device you are trading-in.
Photo Credit: Amazon
If you successfully grab the exchange offer and the initial discount then you can bring Samsung Galaxy A14 for just Rs. 1049.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The deal is not over yet you can further reduce the price of the smartphone by applying bank offers available on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Read more
Talking about bank offers you get Rs. 1500 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions. You also get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transaction.