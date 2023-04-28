WOW! iPhone 12 price plunges under 50000 during Croma Everything Apple sale
Looking for an iPhone deal at a reasonable price? This iPhone 12 deal during the Croma sale is simply outstanding.
Croma is back with another interesting sale, 'Everything Apple', which will be available until May 2.
Among several impressive deals is the iPhone 12, which has seen its price fall to a new low.
If you are planning to upgrade your current smartphone to a new premium phone, then you should not miss this deal.
Currently, you can find the 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 priced at Rs. 59990. This way, you can save a flat Rs. 5000 off.
Plus, it is the card offer that lets you own the phone at an impressively low price. You can enjoy an instant cashback of Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card.
There is another way to make the deal sweeter! An exchange deal is available right now which can help you reduce the price further.
For instance, with an iPhone 11 64GB storage variant, you can get around Rs. 16160 discount. However, it will depend on the resale value of your old smartphone.
With an estimate, you will be able to nab the iPhone 12 for under Rs. 50000.
You must be wondering if buying an iPhone 12 is a smart deal or not. Then know cameras and video quality of the iPhone 12 are still one of the best available.
Plus, you will be able to get to experience the Apple ecosystem at a reasonable price! Not just that, but it is expected to get iOS 17 update this year.