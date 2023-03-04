Wow! iPhone users can now convert images into WhatsApp stickers with just one tap
WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature for which lets you convert images into stickers. (Bloomberg)
With the new update, custom stickers will become even more popular as WhatsApp has revealed a new feature for iPhone users. (Pixabay)
WhatsApp updates tracker WabetaInfo has confirmed that an official iOS 16 API will eliminate the need for third-party applications to make stickers. (Bloomberg)
The report has revealed that after extracting a subject right out of an image, you will simply need to paste it within a chat in order to create a custom sticker from an image. (Unsplash)
After this, it will automatically convert the image into a sticker that can be added to the user’s collection of stickers. (Unsplash)
It must be noted that some users have already been using it in the last few days. (Unsplash)
However, now, custom stickers will be available to everyone on iOS 16. (Unsplash)
Everyone can now convert images to stickers using the latest version (23.3.77) of WhatsApp for iOS, which is available on the App Store. (Pixabay)
The feature will definitely save time and make the sticker making process efficient using custom stickers faster. (Pixabay)
The report also hints at some advanced tools to manage such stickers in custom sticker packs right within the app, in a future update of WhatsApp. (HT Tech)
Note, the feature will be available to only iOS 16 users and there is no plan to release the same for older iOS versions. (HT Tech)