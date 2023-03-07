Wow! ISRO to DESTROY MT1 satellite by crashing it back on Earth (ISRO, CNES)

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Mar 07, 2023

The Indian Space and Research Organization (ISRO) will be destroy Earth orbiting satellite, Megha-Tropiques-1 (MT1), today, March 7.  (Unsplash)

Enter The low Earth orbiting (LEO) satellite Megha-Tropiques-1 (MT1) was launched on October 12, 2011. (ISRO)

It was a joint satellite venture of ISRO and the French space agency CNES for tropical weather and climate studies. (Pixabay)

The mission was supposed to go on for 3 years, but amazingly, the satellite continued to send valuable data till 2021. (Pixabay)

The UN/IADC space debris mitigation guidelines recommend deorbiting a LEO object at its end-of-life. (Pixabay)

Preferably, the satellite should be destroyed through controlled re-entry into Earth's atmosphere and then directed to a safe impact zone on the ground. (ISRO)

With about 125 kg on-board fuel still in the satellite, it was deemed enough to conduct an Earth re-entry, as keeping it in space could have led to an accidental break-up. (Pixabay)

Controlled re-entries involve deorbiting to very low altitudes to ensure impact occurs within a targeted safe zone. Large satellites are generally considered to be safe for this. MT1 is neither large nor designed for re-entry. (Pixabay)

ISRO stated that additional factors like an aged satellite, redundant/degraded performance of several systems and harsh environmental conditions made it a challenging mission. (ISRO)

An uninhabited area in the Pacific Ocean has been identified as the targeted re-entry zone for MT1. (ISRO)

Since Aug 2022, 18 orbit manoeuvres were performed to progressively lower the orbit. (Pixabay)

The final two de-boost burns followed by the ground collision are expected to take place between 16:30 IST to 19:30 IST. (Pixabay)

Click here