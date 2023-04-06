Wow! Pink Moon today! Check time, Live telecast, more
If you are an avid skywatcher, then just look up at the sky and you may see an astonishing view of the full moon in April. In fact, it is called Pink Moon and it will appear today.
The full moon is also known as the Pink Moon. It will rise tonight on April 6.
Will this moon actually appear in pink? Sadly no!
Space.com reported that the Pink Moon's name, as per the Farmer's Almanac, is not literal, but rather symbolic.
It is derived from the correlation between the April full moon and the blooming of a pink wildflower, Phlox subulata, commonly known as "moss pink," during the spring season.
The Pink Moon can be seen rising around dusk and setting around dawn, giving an opportunity to view it for most of the night.
To determine the specific times for observing the full moon, timeanddate.com has provided all the information.
The full moon will rise at 80:51 PM ET (6:57 PM IST) and set at 7:29 AM ET (6:10 AM IST) on April 7.
In case of cloud cover in your city, you will still have a chance to catch the live view of the Pink moon.
The Virtual Telescope Project in Ceccano, Italy offers a live online viewing opportunity for the Full Pink Moon in April. You just need to visit the website of the Virtual Telescope Project.