Wow! Win IPL Fantasy cricket cashback prizes on Paytm UPI; check Dream11, MPL, Winzo, My Team11
Paytm is offering cashback rewards for users who transact using its UPI, UPI Lite platforms to make virtual cricket teams on fantasy cricket apps like Dream11, MPL, Winzo, My Team11 and more during the IPL.
Every year, the IPL season witnesses a huge number of fans playing fantasy cricket on various apps.
This time around, Paytm is offering great rewards for users for making virtual cricket teams on these fantasy apps.
Users can win exciting cashback prizes for doing just one small thing.
When making your team on fantasy apps, you just need to transact using Paytm UPI and UPI Lite platforms.
The offer is applicable for those who use Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Winzo, First Games, My Team11 and My11Circle fantasy apps.
Users will earn cashback on 1st, 3rd and 5th Paytm UPI payments on these fantasy gaming apps.
The cashback will only be given for those users who create their virtual cricket teams using Paytm UPI.
It should be noted that there are no fixed cashback rewards announced for these transactions and your winnings will be decided at random.
Those of you who love playing fantasy cricket but do not wish to pay for it, can opt for the official IPL fantasy league which can be found on the official website of IPL.