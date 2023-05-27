WWDC 2023: A sneak peek at the secret Apple AR VR Headset
Apple's mixed-reality headset is the first major new product since the launch of the Apple Watch some 8 years ago.
Notably, the AR VR headset will proclaim Apple's entry into the world of mixed-reality, something that Meta Platforms is deeply into.
Apple AR VR headset may be priced as high as $3,000.
The AR VR headset is likely to be dubbed the Reality One or Reality Pro, according to Bloomberg News.
The notable part is that the device will include technologies never seen before, at least in consumer products.
The AR VR headset will use a combination of eye and hand control, offer virtual reality-based FaceTime, 3D versions of core Apple apps and immersive video streaming, says Bloomberg.
What does that mean? Users can immerse themselves in their content, but through a flick of a dial they can simultaneously see their surroundings with the headset on.