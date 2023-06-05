WWDC 2023: How valuable is tech titan Apple?
Just ahead of the WWDC 2023, Apple shares have hit an all-time high. So, how valuable is this tech titan?
Apple is expected to roll out a number of software and hardware products today at the WWDC 2023.
That the market is happy with what it has heard in the form of leaks and rumours is clear from just this fact - the shares have skyrocketed today.
Notably, Apple Inc shares hit a record 17-month high on Monday.
However, Apple shares' market value remained short of an all-time peak of $3 trillion, Reuters reports.
What is driving the markets? Well, Apple is expected to launch an AR/VR headset today. It is the first new product category by Apple since the launch of the Apple Watch nine years ago.
Then there is the MacBook Air 15-inch and iOS 17 plus a number of other software products.
Apple, which is the world's most valuable listed company, saw its shares rise by 1.5% at $183.70.
Apple shares have jumped nearly 40% in 2023, compared with an 11.5% rise in the benchmark S&P 500.
Apple became the only company to hit $3 trillion in market capitalization early last year. It was last valued at $2.89 trillion.