WWDC 2023: iOS 17, XR headset to watchOS, everything that Apple plans to reveal
Apple will introduce its first major new product line since the Apple Watch a decade ago alongside new Macs and software upgrades for almost all its devices including even TVs.
WWDC 202 date, time and place is Monday, June 5th at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET at the company’s Cupertino, California campus.
1. Apple Headset: The highlight of the event will be a mixed-reality headset, likely to be dubbed either the Reality Pro or XR Pro, along with a new xrOS operating system for the device, says Bloomberg.
The Apple headset will be made of glass, carbon fiber and aluminum. It looks like a high-tech pair of ski goggles, has a curved front and will show the wearer’s eyes.
3. iOS 17 and iPadOS 17: iOS 17, codenamed Dawn, will bring a new smart display-like mode for the iPhone when the device is locked and placed in landscape mode.
4: Apps: It will also roll out a journaling app to take notes and keep a log of moods and emotions, and it should tap deeply into location services on the iPhone.
Some apps will get upgrades, including the Wallet app. The app will be tying deeper into third-party credit cards to show balance information, mirroring the experience of the Apple Card.
SharePlay will get enhancements related to the Apple headset. And AirPlay will make it easier to beam content to TVs and speakers you don’t own, such as in hotels.
5. watchOS 10: Apple is bringing widgets back to the Apple Watch, to allow users to scroll through weather, stock tickers and more. Some button behaviors too may change, including changing the Digital Crown.