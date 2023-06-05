WWDC 2023: Who should not buy the Apple AR/VR headset?
Photo Credit: Bloomberg
Apple is making history on 2 counts here. Number one is that this is the company's first-ever headset.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Photo Credit: Representative Image |Bloomberg
The Apple headset is a ski-goggles kind of product that will cover the eyes and much of the brow too. It will have multiple cameras and microphones dotted across it.
Photo Credit: Representative Image|Pexels
Considering its immersive nature and the uses it can be put to, it may not be suitable for many.
Photo Credit: Pexels
So, Apple will likely tell some potential customers not to buy it due to the impact AR and VR may have on their health.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Photo Credit: Pexels
Who will these potential customers be? People with Meniere's Disease, past traumatic brain injuries, those with post-concussion syndrome, migraines and vertigo.