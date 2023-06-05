WWDC 2023: Who should not buy the Apple AR/VR headset?

Apple is making history on 2 counts here. Number one is that this is the company's first-ever headset.

The Apple headset is a ski-goggles kind of product that will cover the eyes and much of the brow too. It will have multiple cameras and microphones dotted across it.

Considering its immersive nature and the uses it can be put to, it may not be suitable for many.

So, Apple will likely tell some potential customers not to buy it due to the impact AR and VR may have on their health.

Who will these potential customers be? People with Meniere's Disease, past traumatic brain injuries, those with post-concussion syndrome, migraines and vertigo.

