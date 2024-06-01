WWDC 2024: From expected AI features to iOS 18:Everything you need to know

Published Jun 01, 2024
Know what is expected to be announced at Apple’s WWDC 2024 event.

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 will take place on June 10, 2024.

The company recently shared the timeline of the keynote which will be live-streamed at 10:30 PM IST.

At the WWDC 2024 event, Apple is expected to reveal its AI initiatives for the year which will power its devices, operating system, and other services.

Several reports have claimed that Apple will be bringing its own large language model (LLM) to support complex tasks.

Apple is also expected to announce its partnership with OpenAI to bring AI features to iPhone, iPad, and other products.

Another highlight of the WWDC 2024 would be iOS 18 which is expected to have about 20 new features including AI.

With iOS 18, we may see new home screen customisation features, and AI-powered iOS apps such as Notes, Photos, Messages, and others.

This year is big for Apple as it will finally join the AI race with other leading brands such as Samsung, Google, and Microsoft.

