X ad revenue dropped ever since Elon Musk takeover
After Elon Musk took over the social media platform Twitter (X), the US ad revenue has been on a declining trend each month, says report.
Elon Musk bought Twitter last year in October and ever since then, the app has made headlines for various controversies and shocking changes by Musk.
Twitter went through an ad hoc rebranding process and even the app's name was changed to X and 'tweets' became 'posts'.
After the rebranding, the app itself is going through multiple changes that users are not happy about and huge swathes of them have quit X to join rivals like BlueSky, Signal, Telegram and others.
Recently, Reuters shared a report that said the US revenue has been declining at a staggering rate since Musk’s takeover.
The third-party data said, “X has declined at least 55% year-over-year each month since billionaire Elon Musk bought the company formerly known as Twitter in October 2022.”
Earlier, it was said that X was struggling to retain and gain advertisers due to the various changes after Musk's takeover.
The U.S. ad revenue declined by 78 percent in December 2022 as compared to the same month in the previous year.
In August, the ad revenue declined by 60%, however, X has not reacted to any of these claims so far.
Linda Yaccarino said that the allegations were false and mentioned that 90% of the top 100 advertisers had resumed advertising on platform X.
She also added that the platform has regained 1500 of its brand advertisers in the previous 12 weeks even though they have come back with reduced budgets.