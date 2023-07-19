Xbox Announces Game Pass Core
Are you a gamer and passionate about online gaming? Then this new announcement by Xbox is something that will interest you.
Microsoft introduces Xbox Game Pass Core; set to launch on September 14.
Game Pass Core is the evolution of Xbox Live Gold.
Game Pass Core will give players access to our advanced multiplayer network, a select collection of over 25 games to play with friends around the world, and exclusive member deals, all for $9.99 USD per month or $59.99 USD per year.
There is something for everyone to play on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.
Current Xbox Live Gold members will not need to make any adjustments to their account and everything will be updated automatically at launch.
Games with Gold will come to an end on September 1.
Players can continue to access any Xbox One games they previously redeemed through Games with Gold if they remain a Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate member.
Regardless of subscription status, any Xbox 360 titles redeemed via Games with Gold in the past will be kept in a player’s library.