Xbox introduces new accessibility updates for players
Photo Credit: Microsoft
All you need to know about the new Xbox accessibility updates that have just been rolled out.
Xbox is focused on making games accessible and fun for everyone with new accessibility updates.
Xbox had recently celebrated Global Accessibility Awareness Day.
During the Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Xbox introduced the new updates to make the gaming experience more fun for gamers.
A new update on the Microsoft Store on Xbox.com now allows users to filter and search games based on their accessibility needs and preferences, as well as search for games based on their Supported Language, with over 17 supported languages.
The improved Xbox.com experience allows users to apply different filters, including 20 accessibility filters like difficulty settings and subtitles, to find their next great game across Console, PC, and Cloud.
In its next update Xbox introduced New Accessibility Settings on Xbox App on PC .
These settings are designed to help players reduce visual components that could cause disruption, confusion, or irritation.
Xbox introduced a redesigned, easier to navigate support hub for players to learn about all the accessibility features available on console and Windows devices.
Support pages now cover more than 150 accessibility controls across PC and console.
This includes new articles like: Adjusting the controller stick settings in the Xbox Accessories app | Xbox Support and Accessibility controls for Xbox for PC and Xbox Store apps.