Xbox Tips and Tricks: Don't just have fun, do this too
Photo Credit: Microsoft
Gaming, for both adults and children, can be a lot of fun and XBox is a massive fun repository.
Photo Credit: Microsoft
But as with all things online, safety can easily be compromised. So, be warned about the potential threats and how to make sure you do not become a cybercrime victim.
Photo Credit: XBOX
So, if you have an XBox at home, here are some tips to ensure a safer gaming experience.
Photo Credit: XBOX
1. It may not always be possible, but check in and play with your child on a regular basis.
Photo Credit: XBOX
You will have to make sure the child and you have fun. Do not be a killjoy!
Photo Credit: XBOX
Logic behind this move is that playing with your child is a great way to better understand the types of games they're playing, who they're playing with, and what online scenarios you should be discussing.
Photo Credit: XBOX
2.Create a family group and child accounts for your family is simple and quick.
Photo Credit: XBOX
Parents can receive notifications related to activity, personalize each child's online experience based on age-appropriate limits, such as privacy, content filters, and online purchases.
Photo Credit: XBOX
3.Customize your settings using the Xbox Family Settings app. It is free to download for iOS and Android devices.
Photo Credit: XBOX
It lets you set screen time, manage your child's spending, review friend requests, and gain insight into gaming activity through reports.
Photo Credit: XBOX
4. Additional resources - Xbox provides several options, including talking to your kids about privacy and online safety with Xbox Data Collection for Kids.
Photo Credit: XBOX
You will also get to learn more tips for internet safety with Microsoft Online Safety Guides, and learning how to report players and submitting case reviews.
Photo Credit: XBOX
Click here
With these tips and resources, parents can be more confident in their child's online gaming experience.