Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone to Realme GT Neo 3, check out top 5 smartphones under 40000
First on the list is Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone, which comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120hz and runs on the Snapdragon 888 chipset. (Xiaomi)
The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery. It is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 37999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. (Amazon)
The Realme GT Neo 3 packs a 6.7 inch Full HD+ display and runs on Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor. The smartphone is available on Amazon for Rs. 34999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. (realme)
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion was launched in September 2022. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. (motorola)
The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is priced at Rs. 39999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and is backed by a 4,400 mAh battery which comes with up to 68W fast charging support. (Flipkart)
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G smartphone comes with a 6.7 inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. (Samsung)
The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and is currently selling for Rs. 37900 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. (Samsung)
The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. It sports a quad rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera. (Samsung)
The Vivo V25 Pro features a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The starting price is Rs. 35999. The smartphone sports triple camera setup with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera on its rear panel. For selfies, it features a 32 MP front camera. (Vivo)