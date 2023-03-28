Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price slashed to 31249 from 79999 on Amazon; bag the best deal this way
Looking for a premium smartphone with super cool features and waiting for its price to come down in order to match your budget? If yes, then this deal is for you. (Amazon)
The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G worth Rs. 79999 can be availed for under Rs. 32000 today on Amazon. (Amazon)
The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available on Amazon at a discount of 34 percent. (Amazon)
The initial discount of 34 percent has reduced the price of the smartphone to Rs. 52999 from Rs. 79999. (Amazon)
This is not just the end of price reduction as you can further reduce the price of the smartphone by the help of Exchange deals and bank offers. (Amazon)
On exchange, you can further save up to Rs. 21750 on the phone. If you avail both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G can be reduced to about Rs. 31249. (Amazon)
However, it needs to be noted that the reduction in exchange depends on the model of the old smartphone you will be exchanging and its working condition. (Amazon)
You can further lower the price of the smartphone by adding bank offers to it available on the e-commerce platform. (Amazon)
The bank offers include: Rs. 3000 instant discounts on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 49999 and many more. (Amazon)
The phone also gets a 120W in-box HyperCharger which is said to charge 4600mAh battery in 18 minutes. (Amazon)