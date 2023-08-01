Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 to Realme GT 5, check out the upcoming smartphones in August, 2023
If you are waiting to buy a newly launched smartphone with premium features, then your wait could end in August with the launch of these smartphones. From Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, Infinix GT 10 Pro to Realme GT 5, check them out now.
Xiaomi is going to introduce its Mix Fold 3 in the market, which would stand as a direct competitor for the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Vivo is all set to debut the Vivo V29 series that includes the V29 and the Vivo V29 Pro. Both the smartphones will come with excellent features.
Realme is geared up to introduce its first flagship smartphone of 2023, in August.
Realme GT 5 would be coming with the power of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset, a dazzling 144 Hz OLED display.
Initially launching in China, Realme GT 5 would also feature 50MP triple camera setup.
Next in the list is Infinix GT 10 Pro series which is going to be launched on 3rd of August for the Indian customers.
Redmi 12 5G is another one in the list of upcoming smartphones which is set to launch on August 1, 2023.
This pocket friendly smartphone is expected to come with features such as Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset and 5000mAh battery.
One Plus is also all set to launch the One Plus Open smartphone in August.
The device is expected to be launched in the One Plus launch event on 29 August in New York.