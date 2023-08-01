Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 to Realme GT 5, check out the upcoming smartphones in August, 2023

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Aug 01, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

If you are waiting to buy a newly launched smartphone with premium features, then your wait could end in August with the launch of these smartphones. From Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, Infinix GT 10 Pro to Realme GT 5, check them out now.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Xiaomi is going to introduce its Mix Fold 3 in the market, which would stand as a direct competitor for the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Product Page
Photo Credit: HT Print

Vivo is all set to debut the Vivo V29 series that includes the V29 and the Vivo V29 Pro. Both the smartphones will come with excellent features.

Product Page
Photo Credit: realme

 Realme is geared up to introduce its first flagship smartphone of 2023, in August.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Realme GT 5 would be coming with the power of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset, a dazzling 144 Hz OLED display.

Product Page
Photo Credit: Facebook

Initially launching in China, Realme GT 5 would also feature 50MP triple camera setup.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Next in the list is Infinix GT 10 Pro series which is going to be launched on 3rd of August for the Indian customers.

Product Page
Photo Credit: mi store

Redmi 12 5G is another one in the list of upcoming smartphones which is set to launch on August 1, 2023.

Product Page
Photo Credit: mi store

This pocket friendly smartphone is expected to come with features such as Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset and 5000mAh battery.

Photo Credit: One Plus

One Plus is also all set to launch the One Plus Open smartphone in August.

Photo Credit: One Plus

 The device is expected to be launched in the One Plus launch event on 29 August in New York.

Click here