Yellow iPhone 14 First Look: Shiny new avatar
Apple iPhone 14 has received a fresh coat of paint in the form of a bright and punchy Yellow colour.
Along with the iPhone 14, Apple also brought the yellow colour to the iPhone 14 Plus.
It should be noted that the new colorway for iPhone 14 is only a cosmetic update and smartphone specifications remain the same.
Apple VP Bob Borchers said, “Now there’s an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.”
Although the iPhone 14 has a similar 6.1-inch form factor as the iPhone 13, it is an upgrade in nearly every aspect.
The iPhone 14 improves on mainly the camera and battery life over Apple’s previous iPhone.
The iPhone 14 in yellow is available for purchase on various platforms, priced at Rs. 79900.
iPhone 14 buyers will also get two free years of Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite.
You will also get three free months of Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+.