Yellow iPhone 14 NOW on sale! Check Amazon discount 

iPhone 14 in yellow colour was introduced by Apple just days ago. Now, both the latest iPhone in new colour is available with a hefty discount.
Apple recently took the wraps off the colourful new variants of iPhone 14.
iPhone 14 debuted last year with five colour options - Midnight, Starlight, Product RED, Blue, and Purple. Now, there's one more option-a new Yellow colour.
You can buy the iPhone 14 in Yellow color on Amazon with a hefty 9% discount.
Apple launches one bonus colourway for its latest iPhones every year to boost the sales of the device midway through the year.
The MRP is actually Rs. 79900, but you dont have to pay that much.
The price has dropped to Rs. 72999, giving users a 9% discount on the iPhone.
Additionally, you can get up to Rs. 18050 as trade-in bonus if you exchange your old smartphone.
Buyers of the iPhone 14 series will receive free two years of Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite features.
These are currently available in countries like Canada, France, the U.K., and the U.S. right now.
Customers will receive three free months of Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ with a new subscription too.