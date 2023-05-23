You can't play BGMI unless you do THIS
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) may be back from its ban, but gamers will find they cannot play the game unless they do this.
Unless you use BGMI OTP, follow age restriction, exercise parental control, you will not be able to play the game.
Yes, BGMI has imposed many restrictions on players, particularly those under the age of 18. Check key changes.
BGMI Age Restriction: Players under 18 must register a parent or guardian and utilize One-Time Passwords (OTPs) upon login.
BGMI Playtime Limit: Players under 18 can play up to a maximum of three hours in a day. Reminders will be sent by BGMI.
BGMI In-Game Spending Cap: A daily limit of Rs. 7000 has been imposed for in-game purchases.