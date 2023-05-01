You just won't believe how many iPhone users have bought an Apple Watch!
In an amazing development, it has been revealed that most iPhone users have an Apple Watch! Apple has beaten all its rivals including Google and Samsung on this score.
As per Counterpoint Research's report, iPhone owners have also bought an Apple Watch- a whopping 80% of them! Notably, Apple holds 56 percent share of the US smartwatch market.
The report further says that among Samsung smartphone users having a smartwatch, only 40 percent use Samsung Galaxy Watches.
In Q4 alone, Apple has sold one Apple Watch for every three iPhones.
Whereas comparably, Samsung has sold one Galaxy Watch for every 10 Galaxy smartphones in the US.
"Apple and iOS dominate the US smartphone market and iPhone users are more likely to adopt other Apple products due to their superior interoperability," said analyst Matthew Orf, as quoted by IANS.
The Counterpoint Research report further says that 71 percent of Google Pixel smartphone users own the Google Pixel Watch.
"According to Apple Watch users, the most significant reason for selecting their current smartwatch was that they like the brand," Orf added.
According to the report the top three smartwatches come with features based on health and activity tracking, notification access, and messaging and calling.
Users are divided according to the features of the smartphone. In fact, older users prefer health and activity tracking, the younger ones focus on the notification and calling features.
Smartwatches facilitie several health tracking features such as step counter, sleep tracker, heart rate monitor and blood oxygen monitor.