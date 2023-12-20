YouTube app gets new layout options to help users convert long-form videos to Shorts; Know how to

Published Dec 20, 2023
Photo Credit: YouTube

Making Shorts from your long-form videos will get easier as the YouTube app offers new layout options for users. 

The YouTube app has released a new set of layout tools to help users easily create Shorts from their existing long-form videos.

If you are someone who has uploaded a video to your channel and now wants to turn it into Shorts, just follow these steps shared by the ‘youtubecreators’ channel.

Photo Credit: youtubecreators

Go to your video and click the Remix option.

Select ‘edit into a Short’.

Trim to select the part of the video you want to turn into a Short.

Tap on layouts. Here, you can pick from different layouts to make your Short interesting.

You can also use features like ‘pinch and drag’ to focus on a particular part of the screen. 

Upload the Short and you’re done!

