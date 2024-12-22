YouTube rolls out “Parent Code” feature to restrict kids viewing habits- Know what it is
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 22, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
YouTube is introducing a new parent control feature that gives guardians the ability to manage children's viewing experience.
Photo Credit: Pexels
YouTube said, “Prevent kids from watching YouTube signed out or accessing accounts meant for older members of your household.”
Photo Credit: Pexels
Know how the new YouTube Parent Code feature works.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
When the feature is enabled, users will have to enter a 4-digit parent code to bring certain restrictions.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
It enables watching YouTube without signing in, preventing kids from accessing YouTube without adult supervision.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
This feature will also restrict access to accounts that are available for older users.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Lastly, it will allow users to remove accounts from the TV device, restricting unauthorised access from any other device.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Therefore, make sure to enable YouTube Parent Code if you have children at home.
Check related web stories:
Google, YouTube, and other top 5 most visited website globally in 2024
GTA 6 trailer reaches 200 million views on YouTube, fans celebrate major milestone
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
YouTube app gets new layout options to help users convert long-form videos to Shorts; Know how to
View more