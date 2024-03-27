Zebronics launches ZEB-Juke Bar 9900: Cutting-edge soundbar with Dolby Atmos support

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Mar 27, 2024

Zebronics introduces the ZEB-Juke Bar 9900 soundbar, featuring Dolby Atmos and DTS X support, Bluetooth v5.3, and eARC compatibility.

With a stylish design, powerful output, and wireless features,  ZEB-Juke Bar 9900 is set to revolutionize home audio experiences.

The sleek design blends with any decor and can be wall-mounted too.

ZEB-Juke Bar 9900 boasts 725 watts RMS output, RGB LED lights, and a wireless UHF mic with karaoke functionality.

Dual wireless subwoofers and rear satellites offer true surround sound.

ZEB-Juke Bar 9900 is priced at Rs. 32,999 on amazon.com and flipkart.com and is available now.

Click here