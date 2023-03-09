 Wham Ws36 Price in India (09, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Wham WS36

    Wham WS36 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 1,999 in India with 3.2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Wham WS36 from HT Tech. Buy Wham WS36 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 09 March 2023
    Wham Ws36 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • 1500 mAh
    Camera
    • 2048 x 1536 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 59 mm
    • Black
    • 120 grams
    • 11.5 mm
    • 114 mm
    Display
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • 320 x 480 pixels
    • 54.34 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 165 ppi
    • TFT
    General
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • WS36
    • Wham
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 17, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6572
    • Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 256 MB
    • Mali-400
    Smart TV Features
    • 3.2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 2 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Wham Ws36 FAQs

    What is the price of the Wham Ws36 in India?

    Wham Ws36 price in India at 1,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (3.2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 256 MB; Battery: 1500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Wham Ws36?

    How many colors are available in Wham Ws36?

    How long does the Wham Ws36 last?

    What is the Wham Ws36 Battery Capacity?

    Is Wham Ws36 Waterproof?

