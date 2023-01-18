 Xccess Blaze Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xccess Blaze

    Xccess Blaze is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 4,462 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 1450 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xccess Blaze from HT Tech. Buy Xccess Blaze now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25661/heroimage/xccess-blaze-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25661/images/Design/xccess-blaze-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25661/images/Design/xccess-blaze-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,462
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Dual core, 1.2 GHz
    2 MP
    0.3 MP
    1450 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xccess Blaze Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1450 mAh
    Battery
    • 1450 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • 64.3 mm
    • 125.5 mm
    • Gold
    • 9.5 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 233 ppi
    • 56.38 %
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    General
    • May 27, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Blaze
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • Xccess
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6572M
    • Dual core, 1.2 GHz
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Xccess Blaze FAQs

    What is the price of the Xccess Blaze in India?

    Xccess Blaze price in India at 2,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572M; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 1450 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xccess Blaze?

    How many colors are available in Xccess Blaze?

    What is the Xccess Blaze Battery Capacity?

    Is Xccess Blaze Waterproof?

    View More

    Xccess Blaze