Xiaomi 14 Civi - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Xiaomi 14 Civi is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 42,999 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor , 4700 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi 14 Civi from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi 14 Civi now with free delivery.
The price for the Xiaomi 14 Civi in India is Rs. 42,999. This is the Xiaomi 14 Civi base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in thefollowing colors: Cruise Blue, Matcha Green and Shadow Black. The status of Xiaomi 14 Civi is Available....Read MoreRead Less
Xiaomi unveiled the 14 Civi in India on June 12, 2024, as the newest addition to its 14 series. This smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and comes equipped with Leica-branded 50MP triple rear cameras, similar to other models in the series. The Xiaomi 14 Civi also features a curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.
Xiaomi 14 Civi Full Specifications, Features and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It weighs 177g and measures 72.7mm in thickness, lighter and slimmer compared to the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra.
In terms of photography, it offers a triple camera setup: a 50-MP main camera with Light Hunter 800 image sensor and OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The rear cameras support HDR 4K recording at 30 fps, with options for 24/30/60 fps for 4K videos.
For selfies, it has a dual-camera setup featuring a 32MP primary camera and a 32MP ultrawide camera. These front cameras also support 4K recording at 30 fps, Night mode, and HDR.
The phone packs a 4700mAh battery with 67W fast charging, includes Xiaomi IceLoop cooling system, and features an in-screen fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC.
Xiaomi 14 Civi Price in India
The Xiaomi 14 Civi comes with two storage and RAM variants. The base model, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, costs Rs. 42,999, while the top variant, with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, costs Rs. 50,999.
FAQ
Does the Xiaomi 14 Civi have a long-lasting battery?
Yes, the 14 Civi packs a 4700mAh battery with 67W fast charging, offering a full charge in a short time.
What is the camera setup on the Xiaomi 14 CIVI?
Xiaomi 14 CIVI (co-engineered with Leica) boasts a triple rear camera system: 50MP main (Leica Summilux 25mm lens), 50MP telephoto (Leica 50mm lens), 12MP ultra-wide (Leica 15mm lens). Front features dual 32MP selfie cameras.
How many Variants does the Xiaomi 14 CIVI come with?
The Xiaomi 14 CIVI is available in two variants: 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB, both featuring LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.