 Xiaomi 14 Civi - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Xiaomi14Civi_Display_6.55inches(16.64cm)
Xiaomi14Civi_FrontCamera_32MP+32MP
Xiaomi14Civi_RAM_8GB
Release date : 12 Jun 2024

Xiaomi 14 Civi

Xiaomi 14 Civi is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 42,999 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor , 4700 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi 14 Civi from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi 14 Civi now with free delivery.
Cruise Blue Matcha Green Shadow Black
256 GB

Xiaomi 14 Civi Variants & Price

The price for the Xiaomi 14 Civi in India is Rs. 42,999.  This is the Xiaomi 14 Civi base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Cruise Blue, Matcha Green and Shadow Black. The status of Xiaomi 14 Civi is Available. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.55 inches

Battery

4700 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP

Xiaomi 14 Civi Summary

Xiaomi 14 Civi launch in India

Xiaomi unveiled the 14 Civi in India on June 12, 2024, as the newest addition to its 14 series. This smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and comes equipped with Leica-branded 50MP triple rear cameras, similar to other models in the series. The Xiaomi 14 Civi also features a curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Full Specifications, Features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It weighs 177g and measures 72.7mm in thickness, lighter and slimmer compared to the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra.

In terms of photography, it offers a triple camera setup: a 50-MP main camera with Light Hunter 800 image sensor and OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The rear cameras support HDR 4K recording at 30 fps, with options for 24/30/60 fps for 4K videos.

For selfies, it has a dual-camera setup featuring a 32MP primary camera and a 32MP ultrawide camera. These front cameras also support 4K recording at 30 fps, Night mode, and HDR.

The phone packs a 4700mAh battery with 67W fast charging, includes Xiaomi IceLoop cooling system, and features an in-screen fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Price in India

The Xiaomi 14 Civi comes with two storage and RAM variants. The base model, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, costs Rs. 42,999, while the top variant, with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, costs Rs. 50,999.

FAQ

Does the Xiaomi 14 Civi have a long-lasting battery?

Yes, the 14 Civi packs a 4700mAh battery with 67W fast charging, offering a full charge in a short time.

What is the camera setup on the Xiaomi 14 CIVI?

Xiaomi 14 CIVI (co-engineered with Leica) boasts a triple rear camera system: 50MP main (Leica Summilux 25mm lens), 50MP telephoto (Leica 50mm lens), 12MP ultra-wide (Leica 15mm lens). Front features dual 32MP selfie cameras.

How many Variants does the Xiaomi 14 CIVI come with?

The Xiaomi 14 CIVI is available in two variants: 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB, both featuring LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
10
Performance
6
Battery
8
Display
8
Camera

  • Display

    6.55 inches (16.64 cm)

  • Battery

    4700 mAh

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Front Camera

    32 MP + 32 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP

  • Capacity

    4700 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Turbo, 67W: 100 % in 40 minutes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Thickness

    7.45 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP54

  • Height

    157.20 mm

  • Weight

    179.3 grams

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Colours

    Cruise Blue, Matcha Green, Shadow Black

  • Width

    72.77 mm

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Pixel Density

    460 ppi

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen Size

    6.55 inches (16.64 cm)

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus 2

  • Resolution

    1236x2750 px (FHD+)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    90.55 %

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)32 MP f/2.4, Ultra-Wide Angle (100° field-of-view) Camera(18 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Brand

    Xiaomi

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    June 12, 2024 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    HyperOS

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Camera Features

    Auto Flash Face detection Filters Touch to focus Xiaomi ProFocus

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Video HDR Vlog Mode Short Video Mode

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED Flash

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.63, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 1.55" sensor size, Light Fusion 800, CMOS image sensor, 1µm pixel size)12 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(15 mm focal length, 1.12µm pixel size)50 MP f/1.98, Telephoto Camera(50 mm focal length, 0.64µm pixel size)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 24 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.926 W/kg, Body: 0.812 W/kg

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • CPU

    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X4 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A720 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A520)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 735

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5X

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • USB OTG

    Yes

Redmi 13 5G launched in India: Know 5 things about this budget smartphone

Jul 09, 2024

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched: 8 things to know about this camera smartphone at 42,999

Jun 12, 2024

MWC 2024: From Samsung Galaxy Ring to OnePlus Watch 2, explore top tech unveilings

Feb 29, 2024

iPhone 14 Plus is available at 29% discount on Flipkart: Check out latest deals and offers

Jul 15, 2024

iPhone 15 price drops on Amazon: Check out latest bank and exchange offers

Jul 15, 2024
    Go to Mobile Recommender