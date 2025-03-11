Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
Release date : 11 March 2025

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 Ultra is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 109,999 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 200 MP + 50MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (Octa-core, 4.32 GHz) Processor and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi 15 Ultra from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi 15 Ultra now with free delivery.
Price : ₹109,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Price in India and other variants

The price for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in India is Rs. 109,999 . This is the Xiaomi 15 Ultra base model with 512 GB of internal storage. Market Status of Xiaomi 15 Ultra is Released. ...Read More

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (4nm)

Experience seamless multitasking, immersive gaming, and optimized efficiency with advanced thermal control for sustained performance.

camera
Camera
50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 200 MP Rear, 32 MP Front

Capture stunning photos with high-resolution images, excellent low-light performance, and impressive zoom capabilities. Perfect for content creators and social media enthusiasts.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 16 GB + UFS 4.1 512 GB

Lightning-fast RAM and extensive storage enhance app responsiveness, multitasking capabilities, and provide ample space for large files and games.

display
Display
6.73 inches LTPO AMOLED, 120 Hz

Enjoy vibrant colors, exceptional clarity, and smooth scrolling with a bright, curved display ideal for outdoor use.

battery
Battery
5410 mAh with 90W Hyper Charging

Long-lasting battery life combined with ultra-fast charging ensures you stay powered up throughout your day.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking top-tier performance, stunning visuals, and exceptional camera capabilities.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Summary

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra redefines flagship photography with its innovative Leica-tuned quad camera system. The centerpiece is a massive 200MP ultra telephoto periscope lens delivering remarkable optical zoom and exceptional detail, complemented by a 1 inch 50MP Sony sensor as the primary camera for stunning nighttime and daylight shots. Supporting this is a versatile 50MP telephoto and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, enabling diverse framing options while maintaining premium image quality. It captures video in stunning 4K with Dolby Vision HDR and 10-bit LOG recording for professional grade content creation.

The device pairs a stunning 6.73 inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with brilliant peak brightness and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for immersive viewing. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 16GB RAM, it effortlessly handles multitasking, gaming, and demanding apps with energy efficiency. Its 5410mAh battery supports 90W wired and 80W wireless charging, keeping the device ready with minimal downtime.

With an IP68 rating and a premium Silver Chrome finish blending glass fiber and PU leather, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra offers durability and a luxurious feel. Advanced connectivity options including 5G and Wi-Fi 7, alongside HyperOS 2.0 plus Android 15, ensure a seamless, responsive user experience that stands out in the premium smartphone landscape.

 

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging

    80W wireless charging

  • Quick Charging

    90W wired charging

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    5410 mAh

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    7680x4320 @ 30 fps 3840x2160 @ 120 fps 1920x1080 @ 1920 fps 1280x720 @ 1920 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 200 MP + 50MP

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode SuperMoon

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Build Material

    Silver Chrome finish with glass fiber and PU leather back

  • Weight

    226 grams

  • Water Resistance

    IP68 water and dust resistance

  • Dimensions

    161.3 x 75.3 x 9.35 mm

  • Thickness

    9.35 mm

  • Height

    161.3 mm

  • Width

    75.3 mm

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Brightness

    3200 nits

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    521 ppi

  • Display Type

    WQHD+ AMOLED

  • Screen Size

    6.73 inches (17.09 cm)

  • Resolution

    3200 x 1440 pixels

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Brand

    Xiaomi

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Custom UI

    HyperOS 2.0

  • Launch Date

    March 11, 2025

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • NFC

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (Octa-core, 4.32 GHz)

  • RAM

    16 GB

  • Graphics

    Adreno 830

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, gyro, compass, proximity, ambient light, barometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    in-display

  • Internal Memory

    512 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.1

  • Expandable Memory

    No

Other Xiaomi 15 Models

19% OFF

Xiaomi 15
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.36 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹64,998 Original price:₹79,999
Buy Now
Xiaomi 15 Ultra VS Xiaomi 15
Xiaomi Phones

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
