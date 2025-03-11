The price for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in India is Rs. 109,999 . This is the Xiaomi 15 Ultra base model with 512 GB of internal storage. Market Status of Xiaomi 15 Ultra is Released. ...Read More Read Less
Experience seamless multitasking, immersive gaming, and optimized efficiency with advanced thermal control for sustained performance.
Capture stunning photos with high-resolution images, excellent low-light performance, and impressive zoom capabilities. Perfect for content creators and social media enthusiasts.
Lightning-fast RAM and extensive storage enhance app responsiveness, multitasking capabilities, and provide ample space for large files and games.
Enjoy vibrant colors, exceptional clarity, and smooth scrolling with a bright, curved display ideal for outdoor use.
Long-lasting battery life combined with ultra-fast charging ensures you stay powered up throughout your day.
Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking top-tier performance, stunning visuals, and exceptional camera capabilities.
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra redefines flagship photography with its innovative Leica-tuned quad camera system. The centerpiece is a massive 200MP ultra telephoto periscope lens delivering remarkable optical zoom and exceptional detail, complemented by a 1 inch 50MP Sony sensor as the primary camera for stunning nighttime and daylight shots. Supporting this is a versatile 50MP telephoto and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, enabling diverse framing options while maintaining premium image quality. It captures video in stunning 4K with Dolby Vision HDR and 10-bit LOG recording for professional grade content creation.
The device pairs a stunning 6.73 inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with brilliant peak brightness and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for immersive viewing. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 16GB RAM, it effortlessly handles multitasking, gaming, and demanding apps with energy efficiency. Its 5410mAh battery supports 90W wired and 80W wireless charging, keeping the device ready with minimal downtime.
With an IP68 rating and a premium Silver Chrome finish blending glass fiber and PU leather, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra offers durability and a luxurious feel. Advanced connectivity options including 5G and Wi-Fi 7, alongside HyperOS 2.0 plus Android 15, ensure a seamless, responsive user experience that stands out in the premium smartphone landscape.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.