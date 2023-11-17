 Xiaomi Mi 10t Pro - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 38,849 in India with 108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 17 November 2023
XiaomiMi10TPro_Display_6.67inches(16.94cm)
XiaomiMi10TPro_FrontCamera_20MP
XiaomiMi10TPro_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35083/heroimage/139916-v6-xiaomi-mi-10t-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiMi10TPro_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35083/heroimage/139916-v6-xiaomi-mi-10t-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiMi10TPro_4
1/9 XiaomiMi10TPro_Display_6.67inches(16.94cm)
2/9 XiaomiMi10TPro_FrontCamera_20MP"
3/9 XiaomiMi10TPro_RAM_8GB"
4/9 XiaomiMi10TPro_3"
View all Images 5/9 XiaomiMi10TPro_4"
Key Specs
₹38,849
128 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP
20 MP
5000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
8 GB
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro in India is Rs. 38,849.  This is the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro in India is Rs. 38,849.  This is the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver and Aurora Blue Blue.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver, Aurora Blue Blue
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Xiaomi Mi 10t Pro Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 33W: 100 % in 59 minutes
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • ISOCELL Plus
  • Single
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Dual Video Recording Bokeh portrait video
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • Fixed Focus
  • 20 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length, 3.4" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
Design
  • 76.4 mm
  • 9.3 mm
  • 218 grams
  • Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver, Aurora Blue Blue
  • 165.1 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
Display
  • 500 nits
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 85.15 %
  • 144 Hz
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • IPS LCD
  • 395 ppi
  • 20:9
  • Yes, HDR 10+
General
  • October 15, 2020 (Official)
  • MIUI
  • Xiaomi
  • Android v10 (Q)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz, MIMO
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Head: 0.864 W/kg, Body: 0.861 W/kg
Performance
  • LPDDR5
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
  • 64 bit
  • 8 GB
  • 7 nm
  • Adreno 650
Sensors
  • Side
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Up to 107 GB
  • Yes
  • No
  • UFS 3.1
Xiaomi Videos

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro News

Icon
Redmi 12C
Xiaomi Redmi 13C to launch soon: Check specs, price, more
08 Nov 2023
Redmi 13C
Upcoming Redmi 13C official teaser unveils 4 colours and notch display
05 Nov 2023
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is nearing global launch! Check specs, feature, more
27 Oct 2023
Redmi K60
Redmi K70 series to get an early launch; Will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC - Know what's coming
26 Oct 2023
Xiaomi 13
Xiaomi 14 design and camera specs teased ahead of launch! Know what’s coming
25 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy M13
Amazon Sale 2023: Top smartphone deals under 10000; Samsung Galaxy M13, Tecno Spark 9 and more
07 Oct 2023
Mobiles By Brand

Xiaomi Mi 10t Pro FAQs

What is the price of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro in India? Icon Icon

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price in India at 34,600 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro? Icon Icon

What is the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Waterproof? Icon Icon

