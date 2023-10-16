 Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 71,590 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 16 October 2023
Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra in India is Rs. 71,590.  This is the Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra in India is Rs. 71,590.  This is the Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, White and Olive Green.

Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes, Quick, v4.0, 90W: 100 % in 35 minutes
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • Yes Charging Time: 45 minutes
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Slo-motion
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • IMX989, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • 32 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(22 mm focal length, 0.7µm pixel size)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Filters Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon
Design
  • 74.6 mm
  • 227 grams
  • Dust proof
  • Black, White, Olive Green
  • 163.1 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant, IP68
  • 9 mm
Display
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 20:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
  • 89.87 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.73 inches (17.09 cm)
  • 2600 nits
  • 521 ppi
  • AMOLED
General
  • Xiaomi
  • October 15, 2023 (Expected)
  • Android v13
  • MIUI
Multimedia
  • No
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.3
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • LPDDR5X
  • 12 GB
  • 4 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Adreno 740
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Yes
Storage
  • UFS 4.0
  • No
  • 256 GB
  • Yes
    Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra