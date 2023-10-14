 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 37,999 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 Processor , 3400 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB now with free delivery.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Specs
Key Specs
₹37,999
128 GB
5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998
12 MP
5 MP
3400 mAh
Android v7.1 (Nougat)
6 GB
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB in India is Rs. 37,999.  This is the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB base ...Read More

The starting price for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB in India is Rs. 37,999.  This is the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black
amazon
Out of Stock

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 3400 mAh
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998
  • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 12 MP
Battery
  • 3400 mAh
  • No
  • Yes, Quick, v3.0
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
Camera
  • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • CMOS
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
Design
  • Case: Aluminium Back: Aluminium
  • Black
  • 7.7 mm
  • 151.8 mm
  • 75.5 mm
  • 185 grams
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 18:9
  • 403 ppi
  • 80.79 %
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes
  • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
General
  • Xiaomi
  • MIUI
  • October 17, 2017 (Official)
  • Android v7.1 (Nougat)
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 850(band 27) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Head: 0.880 W/kg, Body: 0.850 W/kg
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 850(band 27) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSPA GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 540
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Up to 115 GB
  • No
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
    Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128gb