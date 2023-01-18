 Xiaomi Mi4i 32gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Mi4i 32GB

    Xiaomi Mi4i 32GB is a Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 12,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3120 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26091/heroimage/xiaomi-mi4i-32gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,990
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core (1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3120 mAh
    Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xiaomi Mi4i 32gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes, Quick
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 3120 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • F2.0
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    Design
    • 138.1 mm
    • 130 grams
    • 7.8 mm
    • Grey
    • 69.6 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 71.54 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 441 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 16:9
    General
    • July 28, 2015 (Official)
    • Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop)
    • Xiaomi
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Mi4i 32GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939
    • Octa core (1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Adreno 405
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    Xiaomi Mi4i 32gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Mi4I 32Gb in India?

    Xiaomi Mi4I 32Gb price in India at 14,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3120 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Mi4I 32Gb?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Mi4I 32Gb?

    What is the Xiaomi Mi4I 32Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Mi4I 32Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Xiaomi Mi4i 32gb