 Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi 10

    Xiaomi Redmi 10 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 10 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 10 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    64 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v11
    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi 10 price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi 10 is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Battery
    • 6000 mAh
    • 02h 40m 31s
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes
    • F1.8
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 203 grams
    • 76.5 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • Pacific Blue, Caribbean Green, Midnight Black
    • 9.1 mm
    • 169.5 mm
    Display
    • 82.33 %
    • 720 x 1650 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 400 nits
    • 60 Hz
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 269 ppi
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 20.6:9
    General
    • March 24, 2022 (Official)
    • MIUI
    • Android v11
    • Xiaomi
    • Yes
    • Redmi 10
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 6 nm
    • 22.0 s
    • 4 GB
    • Adreno 610
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 64 GB
    • Up to 47.9 GB
    Xiaomi Redmi 10 FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 10 in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi 10 price in India at 13,390 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G88; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 10?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 10?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi 10 Waterproof?

    Xiaomi Redmi 10