 Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime Price in India (08, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 12,499 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 08 February 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,499
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v11
    ₹ 12,099 M.R.P. ₹12,999
    Xiaomi Phones Prices in India

    Xiaomi mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,499. HT Tech has 238 Xiaomi mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6000 mAh
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • 02h 46m 54s
    • Yes
    • No
    • 6000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    Camera
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • F2.0
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • F1.8
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 75.5 mm
    • 9.5 mm
    • Phantom Black, Bifrost Blue, Astral White
    • Back: Plastic
    • 192 grams
    • 161.9 mm
    Display
    • 400 nits
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 90 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 83.45 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 405 ppi
    General
    • Redmi 10 Prime
    • MIUI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • September 7, 2021 (Official)
    • Xiaomi
    • Android v11
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.100 W/kg, Body: 0.784 W/kg
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio G88
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    • 27.0 s
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 50+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 128Gb in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 128Gb price in India at 14,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G88; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 128Gb?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 128Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime