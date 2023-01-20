 Xiaomi Redmi 11 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi 11

    Xiaomi Redmi 11 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 11 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 11 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999 (speculated)
    64 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v12
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Xiaomi Phones Prices in India

    Xiaomi Redmi 11 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6000 mAh
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 6000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Display
    • 20:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 262 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Redmi 11
    • Android v12
    • November 21, 2022 (Unofficial)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • MIUI
    • Xiaomi
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 610
    • 4 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
    • 6 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 64 GB
    Xiaomi Redmi 11