Xiaomi Redmi 12a Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi 12A Xiaomi Redmi 12A is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 9,499 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G35 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹9,499 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G35 Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi 12a Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5100 mAh

Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Front Camera 8 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio G35

Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP Battery Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5100 mAh Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 300 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation

Image Resolution 4616 x 3464 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Pixel Density 255 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD

Screen Size 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Brand Xiaomi

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date August 23, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+CDMA

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Fabrication 12 nm

CPU Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 4 GB

Graphics PowerVR GE8320

Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

