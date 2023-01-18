 Xiaomi Redmi 4 32gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Xiaomi Phones Xiaomi Redmi 4 32GB

    Xiaomi Redmi 4 32GB

    Xiaomi Redmi 4 32GB is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4100 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 4 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 4 32GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30704/heroimage/116961-v1-xiaomi-redmi-4-32gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30704/images/Design/116961-v1-xiaomi-redmi-4-32gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30704/images/Design/116961-v1-xiaomi-redmi-4-32gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30704/images/Design/116961-v1-xiaomi-redmi-4-32gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    4100 mAh
    Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    4100 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 7,999 M.R.P. ₹12,999
    Buy Now

    Xiaomi Redmi 4 32GB Price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi 4 32GB price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi 4 32GB is Rs.7,999 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi 4 32GB price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi 4 32GB is Rs.7,999 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi 4 32gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 4100 mAh
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 432 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 432 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 36 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 36 Hours(3G)
    • 4100 mAh
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 120 fps
    • No
    • F2.2
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 69.9 mm
    • 150 grams
    • Gorgeous Black, Elegant Gold
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 139.2 mm
    • 8.6 mm
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 70.67 %
    • 294 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Redmi 4 32GB
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • May 23, 2017 (Official)
    • MIUI
    • Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    • Xiaomi
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 100 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Head: 0.75 W/kg, Body: 0.612 W/kg
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 100 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Adreno 505
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Up to 23.8 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Xiaomi Redmi 4 32gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 4 32Gb in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi 4 32Gb price in India at 8,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 4 32Gb?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 4 32Gb?

    How long does the Xiaomi Redmi 4 32Gb last?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi 4 32Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi 4 32Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Xiaomi Redmi 4 32gb