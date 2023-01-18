 Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi 4

    Xiaomi Redmi 4 is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4100 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 4 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 4 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    4100 mAh
    Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    amazon
    ₹ 7,989 M.R.P. ₹10,999
    Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India starts at Rs.6,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi 4 is Rs.7,989 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi 4 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 36 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 36 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 432 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 432 Hours(3G)
    • 4100 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 120 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • No
    • F2.2
    Design
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 139.2 mm
    • 69.9 mm
    • 8.6 mm
    • Gorgeous Black, Elegant Gold
    • 150 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 70.67 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • MIUI
    • Xiaomi
    • Yes
    • Redmi 4
    • Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • May 23, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • No
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Head: 0.75 W/kg, Body: 0.612 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 100 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 100 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940
    • 2 GB
    • Adreno 505
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Xiaomi Redmi 4