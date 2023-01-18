Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Xiaomi Redmi 4 is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4100 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 4 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 4 now with free delivery.