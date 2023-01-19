 Xiaomi Redmi 9i 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Xiaomi Phones Xiaomi Redmi 9i 128GB

    Xiaomi Redmi 9i 128GB

    Xiaomi Redmi 9i 128GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 9,299 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 9i 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 9i 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35174/heroimage/140183-v2-xiaomi-redmi-9i-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35174/images/Design/140183-v2-xiaomi-redmi-9i-128gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35174/images/Design/140183-v2-xiaomi-redmi-9i-128gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35174/images/Design/140183-v2-xiaomi-redmi-9i-128gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35174/images/Design/140183-v2-xiaomi-redmi-9i-128gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,299
    128 GB
    6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹9,299
    128 GB
    6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    13 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 8,999 M.R.P. ₹9,999
    Buy Now

    Xiaomi Redmi 9i 128GB Price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi 9i 128GB price in India starts at Rs.9,299. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi 9i 128GB is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi 9i 128GB price in India starts at Rs.9,299. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi 9i 128GB is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi 9i 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • F2.2
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    Design
    • 194 grams
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 9 mm
    • 164.9 mm
    • Midnight Black, Sea Blue,Nature Green
    • 77.07 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 20:9
    • 269 ppi
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    • 81.01 %
    • 270 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    General
    • Redmi 9i 128GB
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Xiaomi
    • MIUI
    • September 15, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 0.528 W/kg, Body: 0.791 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 12 nm
    • 4 GB
    • MediaTek Helio G25
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Xiaomi Redmi 9i 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 9I 128Gb in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi 9I 128Gb price in India at 9,599 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G25; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 9I 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 9I 128Gb?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi 9I 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi 9I 128Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Xiaomi Redmi 9i 128gb