 Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 13,990 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5100 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in India starts at Rs.13,990. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is Rs.15,990 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 32 MP
    • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 5100 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    • 5100 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 32 MP, Primary Camera
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 405 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 90 Hz
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Xiaomi
    • Android v11
    • February 8, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • Redmi Note 12
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 7 nm
    • Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek Dimensity 820 MT6875
    • 6 GB
    • Mali-G57 MC5
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • No
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12